With favorable weather conditions over the past week, the Umpqua National Forest and Bureau of Land Management-Roseburg District, have removed Public Use Restrictions effective Wednesday.
The move means that non-industrial activities such as campfires, vehicle use in wildland areas and other fire-prone activities are no longer restricted.
Despite those restrictions being lifted, both agencies said in a press release that fire season is still in effect for the forest service and Roseburg BLM. The Douglas Forest Protective Association ended its fire season at noon Monday.
Campfires in undeveloped sites and outside of approved fire rings will be allowed on Roseburg BLM and Forest Service lands.
Outdoor enthusiasts are still reminded to make sure of closures related to the Archie Creek Fire east of Glide. The Roseburg District BLM office can be reached at 541-579-0648, while the Umpqua National Forest can be reached at 541-957-3200.
Those specific closures are available on the following web sites:
BLM: www.blm.gov
USFS: https://go.usa.gov/xGJSE
