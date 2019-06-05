Andrea Scharf will come to the Elkton Community Education Center from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 to read from her book and provide a visual presentation.
Scharf's book "Saving Big Creek" tells the story of the community's struggle to protect the habitat for elk, salmon and an endangered butterfly.
Scharf's reading will be accompanied by a presentation about the efforts to save the Oregon Silverspot Butterfly from extinction.
Copies of her book will be on sale. The event is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.