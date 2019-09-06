Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley is hosting its 12th annual dinner and auction from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the club located on 1144 N.E. Cedar Street in Roseburg.
The evening event recognizes star members, while serving a dinner provided by Seven Feathers Casino Report and hosting a silent and live auction.
Tickets are available now on http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2019CelebrateKidsTickets and cost $100 per person. Other options for filling a table include a $1,250 bronze sponsor, $2,500 silver sponsor, $5,000 gold sponsor or $10,000 platinum sponsor. The sponsor deadline is Sept. 30, the event typically sells out.
Information: Patti LaFreniere, plafreniere@bgcuv.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.