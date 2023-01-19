Britt Nichols County Park to be logged SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Author email Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A trio of hikers walk through a section of Britt Nichols County Park in October. The area of trees is one of two sections currently slated to be harvested. Photo courtesy of Benjamin Szynal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas County Commissioners awarded Scott Timber Company a logging contract of the recently reclassified Britt Nichols County Park on Callahan Road in Roseburg.All parties on the original land contract — Roseburg High School, the Kiwanis Club and Douglas County — were supportive of the land sale. Concerns from the public ranged from the loss of the beautiful habitat to the potential risks of landslides to the use of pesticides or herbicides once logging was complete.Douglas County commissioners assured concerned parties that research had been done and there is no reason to delay the sale and logging. Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sale Commissioner Politics Silviculture Agriculture Logging Contract Douglas County Party Scott Timber Company Commerce Law Company Herbicide Britt Nichols County Park Sam Temple Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217. Author email Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (2) comments lwo Jan 19, 2023 9:16am All the parties making money agreed there was no reason not to move forward…Shame. Add Reply CitizenJoe Jan 19, 2023 9:49am Iwo,Exactly. Our commissioners are like the Walrus and the Carpenter. We--and the parks we own--are oysters for their rapacious appetites.(See: Lewis Carroll’s ‘The Walrus and the Carpenter’) Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Engineer & Road Administrator INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular 2023 in full swing in Downtown Roseburg Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Tribes voices heard on fate of North Umpqua hatchery steelhead program Topp-It to open in the next few weeks This Week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Northwest Restaurant-Goers Say They’re Average or Generous Tippers Top 25 Fared Women's Top 25 Fared 'Help': Colombia rescues sailor adrift in Caribbean 24 days College Basketball Scores
(2) comments
All the parties making money agreed there was no reason not to move forward…
Shame.
Iwo,
Exactly. Our commissioners are like the Walrus and the Carpenter. We--and the parks we own--are oysters for their rapacious appetites.
(See: Lewis Carroll’s ‘The Walrus and the Carpenter’)
