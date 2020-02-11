Christopher and Jonathan Stone of Roseburg earned Dean's List recognition for fall semester at George Fox University in Newberg.
Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA or above in 12 or more credit hour to earn a spot on the Dean's List.
Christopher Stone is a senior majoring in engineering. Jonathan Stone is a sophomore majoring in engineering.
