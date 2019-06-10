Bryce Terhune of Roseburg was the design captain for the Oregon Tech Steel Bridge team, which competed in the 2019 American Institute of Steel Construction Student Steel Bridge Competition at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Grant Banister of Pendleton was the construction captain of the team, which placed second at the regional competition in April at Saint Martin's University in Washington with 19 schools in attendance.
AISC's Student Steel Bridge Competition required student teams to develop a scale-model steel bridge, giving students hands-on experience in designing, fabricating and erecting steel bridges. Bridges were then load tested and weighed.
Each bridge must span approximately 20 feet and carry 2,500 pounds. Aesthetics are also judged and considered in the final results.
Oregon Tech members were able to construct their bridge in 6.08 minutes at the national competition, earning them a fourth place finish in construction speed and construction economy. They finished 19th in the 41-team competition.
Michael Hoie of Roseburg and Alex Holland of Idleyld Park were also on the team, as were Dan Iwicki, Cody Faber, Kayla de Hoop and Ian Pargeter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.