Chamber of Commerce unveils new web siteThe Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce is unveiling its new web site, replacing one that had been in place at least a decade.
The site (Roseburgchamber.com) was put together by chamber member Matt Danskine, of Fotan Web Design.
The site provides new social media platforms to better communicate programs, activities, Calls to Action and more to chamber members and the community as a whole, said Debbie Fromdahl, Chamber President and CEO.
With the old web site the chamber often had to rely on emails to get the message out to members about important matters, a process that was slow and cumbersome, she said. The new web site allows the chamber to communicate immediately with members and the general public, she said.
The new site also gives the chamber more capacity to recognize board members and businesses past and present, has expanded business relocation and visitors sections, features a more comprehensive events calendar and allows the chamber to better take advantage of social media opportunities Fromdahl said.
The site is still being tweaked and won’t be officially introduced to the public until the chamber’s annual banquet in January, Fromdahl said. But so far for those who have seen it have liked it, she said.
“The response has been really positive,” she said.
The chamber, which has some 400 members, is located inside the Roseburg Visitor Center at 410 Spruce St. For more information call the chamber at 541-672-2648.
Economic development board gets new membersThe Douglas County Industrial Development Board, a government body whose objective is to spur economic development in the county, has added two new members.
Jameson Baird is a data analyst for Umpqua Health. He was born and raised in Roseburg and is married with two children.and Barry Robinson.
Barry Robinson is general manager at AmeriTitle in Roseburg. Robinson, who was born and raised in Douglas County, is married with four children.
The two join current members Melony Marsh, President; Bob Ragon, Vice President; Todd Way, Debbie Fromdahl, Bruce Hanna, Charmaine Vitek and Guy Kennerly.
The board, which is scheduled to meet monthly, convened this week for the first time since May; the previous three meetings, and five of the first eight scheduled meetings this year, were cancelled.
The IDB meets the third Tuesday of every month at 10:30 a.m., typically in the Douglas County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend. The IDB offices are located at 522 SE Washington Ave. Ste. 111A, Roseburg. For more information call the board at 541- 672-6728.
New medical spa offers facials, Botox and moreDr. James Yun has opened MeiRai Medical Aesthetics, which is being touted as Douglas County’s first Med-spa.
MeiRai Medical Aesthetics, which is located at 2423 NW Troost St. in Roseburg, provides a full range of aesthetician services including facials, a unique and popular facial treatment called Hydrafacial, and medical facial rejuvenation treatments such as chemical peels and micro needling.
MeiRai, which means “future beauty” in Korean, also offers comprehensive facial injectable treatments, including Botox, to relax the upper face as well as dermal fillers to provide fullness and rejuvenation for the lips, cheeks and other areas in the middle and lower face.
MeiRai stocks a complete line of customized medical grade skin care and other rejuvenation products. All of the procedures are done in a newly remodeled professional medical setting. For more information call MeiRai at 541-440-6220.
