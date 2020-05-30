Glide High School senior Caidyn Cunningham received the $5,000 Yasmin Treki Memorial Scholarship.
Cunningham will be attending Pacific University to pursue a business degree.
Treki was a 2005 Glide High School salutatorian. She died in 2008, while a junior at the University of Oregon, from leukemia.
This is the 11th year her family has awarded the scholarship in her memory.
