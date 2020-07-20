MYRTLE CREEK — A 29-year-old California man is in jail after allegedly stealing firearms and ammunition from a Myrtle Creek gun shop and running from police, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Dejan Anthony Sebastian, of Los Angeles, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of first-degree theft, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude police in a vehicle, reckless endangering, interfering with a peace officer, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, dispatchers received a report of a man who broke into a gun shop in the 100 block of Storage Way and was loading his vehicle with firearms and ammunition.
Sebastian allegedly broke into a storage unit with an adjoining wall to the gun shop and used a sledge hammer to break into the gun shop.
A Myrtle Creek police officer allegedly saw a vehicle leave the scene and, along with the sheriff’s office, attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver accelerated and headed south on Interstate 5, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was then spotted in a pullout near milepost 97.
Sebastian ran onto the freeway and “was standing in the Northbound lanes of traffic where he stopped and put his hands into the air as if he wanted to get hit by a passing vehicle,” according to court documents.
K-9 Ozzy assisted in taking Sebastian into custody.
While in custody Sebastian allegedly stated multiple times there were people after him. Police also noted that Sebastian was confused by most questions.
Deputies identified four firearms which were stolen from the gun shop. The sheriff’s office was assisted by Myrtle Creek Police Department, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police.
