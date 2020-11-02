Oregon State Police were dispatched Saturday afternoon to a fatal car accident on Highway 38 near Elkton.
According to police, a Honda Odyssey operated by 40-year-old Jose Torres of Van Nuys, California, was traveling west when it veered off the highway and rolled down an embankment.
Torres' passenger, 46-year-old Alfredo Valdez-Perez, sustained fatal injuries in the crash.
Torres was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield and, upon his release Sunday, was taken into custody by police and transported to the Douglas County Jail.
Torres faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, DUII and third-degree assault.
