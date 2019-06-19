The following students are on the Camas Valley School honor roll for the fourth quarter and second semester of the 2018-19 school year.
12th Grade
4.0 GPA — James Beans, Natasha Hibdon, Sam Roque.
3.50-3.99 GPA — Bridger Godfrey, Rylynn Palmer, Justin Standley.
11th Grade
4.0 GPA — Tiernan Spicer, Alissa Vradenburg, Keala Takahashi.
3.50-3.99 GPA — Jewels Hamilton.
10th Grade
4.0 GPA — Hailey Holmgren, Izabelle Pool.
3.50-3.99 GPA — Riley Stutzman.
Ninth Grade
4.0 GPA — Mason Amos, Jalee Chandler.
3:50-3.99 GPA — Jazmin Ode.
Eighth Grade
3.50-3.99 GPA — Jenna Chandler.
Seventh Grade
4.0 GPA — Julie Amos, Angie Hite, Emma Vradenburg.
3.50-3.99 GPA — John DeRoss, Lucas Saylor, Emma Stutzman.
Sixth Grade
4.00 GPA — Isaac Chandler, Bella Donohue.
3.50-3.99 GPA — Tony Casagrande, Clarissa Fowler, Shasta Levins, Paige Liles.
