Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year old Jeffrey Allen Herberger of Camas Valley on Wednesday following a child sexual abuse investigation.
Herberger was arrested on third degree sexual abuse and harassment charges and lodged at the Douglas County jail.
The sheriff's office was contacted in late November regarding possible sexual crimes involving a child in late November. A press release by the sheriff's office said detectives conducted a thorough investigation and found that Herberger had sexually assaulted a minor child known to him.
