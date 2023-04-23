Campaign signs must adhere to state laws and city codes The News-Review Apr 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oregon state law and the Roseburg Municipal Code for legally posted campaign signs and other campaign materials for the upcoming election must be followed, Roseburg City Recorder Patti Hitt said.Campaign signs must adhere to these rules:Signs must not be placed on sidewalks or any other public right-of-way, which is generally the area from the street to the property line and can include the sidewalk, grass, gravel and planting stripSigns should be no more than 32 square feet and the entire campaign message must be contained on one signPermission from the property owner is required to post signs on private propertySigns are not allowed on or within public parks, utility poles, bridges or other scenic areas, fences, trees or other publicly posted signsHitt said by law, campaign signs can be up until May 19, three days after the election.Campaign signs violating state law or city code will be removed and stored at the Roseburg Public Works Shop, 425 NE Fulton St., Roseburg. Signs will be held for 10 days, then discarded.More info: 541-492-6730. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Advertising Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Yarder Engineer Utility worker Most Popular Changes to dump fees in Douglas County Roseburg City Council discusses homeless regulations Celebrating 4/20 in Douglas County Two Roseburg nonprofits get grants Crystal Amber McCormick Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Toronto Team Stax Detroit-Baltimore Runs Pittsburgh Team Stax Cleveland 7, Miami 4 Cleveland 7, Miami 4
