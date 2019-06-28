The following students made the Canyonville Middle School honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

Sixth Grade

3.5 to 3.99 GPA — Aleyah Vincent, Tyson Gaedecke.

Seventh Grade

4.0 GPA — Bridget Cupp

3.5 to 3.99 GPA — Charlette Shackelford, Emma Hill, Gracie Stone, Saebrah Rogers, Timothy Teto.

Eighth Grade

3.5 to 3.99 GPA — Aden Williams, Drayk Barrong, Kailegh Cooke, Levi Nihart, Morgan Mayfield.

