CANYONVILLE — Here are the students who made the first quarter honor roll at Canyonville School.
Sixth Grade
3.5-3.99 GPA — Brenden Budel, Caylee Carnes, Jeremiah Johnson, Ivy Melton, Peggy Montoya, Ava Payne, Ben Reams, Emily Schwerdt.
Seventh Grade
3.5-3.99 GPA — Jocee Hoopes, Juliamma Maduzia-Hardin, Josh McKinney, Nick McKinney, Samantha Quinn, Danika Richardson, Emma Stanfill.
Eighth Grade
3.5-3.99 GPA — Curtis McCullough, Trestyn Teto.
