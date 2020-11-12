A Sutherlin man was hospitalized after his car caught fire in a rear-end collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 99 north of Wilbur early Wednesday morning.
According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by Larry Lambeth, 71, of Sutherlin, was turning onto Highway 99 when leaving the I-5 Recycling facility on Rogers Road.
An approaching 2005 Mini Cooper, driven by 67-year-old John Eidell of Sutherlin, collided with the rear end of the tractor-trailer and caught fire.
Lambeth told the deputy that he saw headlights in the distance but believed he had time to safely make his turn. Lambeth was not injured in the collision.
Eidell was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.