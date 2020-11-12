A Sutherlin man was hospitalized after his car caught fire in a rear-end collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 99 north of Wilbur early Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Kenworth tractor-trailer, driven by Larry Lambeth, 71, of Sutherlin, was turning onto Highway 99 when leaving the I-5 Recycling facility on Rogers Road. 

An approaching 2005 Mini Cooper, driven by 67-year-old John Eidell of Sutherlin, collided with the rear end of the tractor-trailer and caught fire.

Lambeth told the deputy that he saw headlights in the distance but believed he had time to safely make his turn. Lambeth was not injured in the collision.

Eidell was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

