Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly caught a car thief who stole a vehicle and attempted to elude deputies near Drain early Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Thomas Ivan Grimes, 40, of Eugene was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police in a vehicle, reckless driving and first-degree criminal mischief.
“Douglas County deputies have linked Grimes to eight additional stolen vehicles and three elude cases between Douglas and Lane counties in the last week,” according to a press release from Brad O’Dell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s department. Additional charges related to those cases are pending.
Grimes was seen driving a 2004 GMC Sierra, which has been reported stolen to the Roseburg Police Department, by a deputy in Rice Hill around 2 a.m.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at which point Grimes allegedly attempted to get away. Grimes eventually crashed the vehicle in the 7000 block of Eagle Valley Road and ran from the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies surrounded the residence Grimes ran to and surrounded it. He was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m.
