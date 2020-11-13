Tire chains or traction devices are required on Highway 138 East from milepost 74 to 93, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced early Friday morning.
The chain requirement is in effect from the Toketee area to 10 miles past the Diamond Lake summit.
Packed snow on the road and the expectation of heavy snow and high winds Friday prompted the cautionary measure. Traction tires are allowed for any vehicles below 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight who are not towing. Vehicles above 10,000 GVW or are towing are required to use chains in this area.
The National Weather Service in Medford is forecasting 18 to 24 inches of snow in the western Cascades at elevations of 5,000 feet or higher. Winds could gust to as much a 40 mph Friday at higher elevations. The 138 East Diamond Lake Summit is at approximately 5,300 feet.
