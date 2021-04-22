Roseburg
Charity golf tournament scheduled for May 8
The Eighth Annual Get Tee’d Off at Cancer Benefit Golf Tournament, sponsored by Douglas County Cancer Services, will be held Saturday, May 8, at the Roseburg Country Club, 5051 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg.
The tournament is held to raise funds to provide financial support to Douglas County residents who are undergoing cancer treatments.
Information and tournament registration can be obtained at dccancerservices.com or by calling Sharon Carlson at 541-901-9613
