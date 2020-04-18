In this crazy time of social distancing children all over the country are trying to spread a little love.
Many are decorating their windows with hearts, crosses, or even just positive notes.
If you’re looking for a fun and easy activity to do with your children, look no further!
Grab some paper scissors and tape, then let your imagination do the work.
Not only will you have a good time with your kids, you’ll brighten someones day!
