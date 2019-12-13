The City of Roseburg has installed a new electric vehicle charging station at the Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. The city has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, to celebrate the new station.
“When we looked at placement of the station, we wanted to make sure that people had the option to walk around and visit local businesses,” City Manager Nikki Messenger said in a press release. “This, along with our other stations in town, position Roseburg as an attractive destination to electric vehicle owners.”
The installation of the electric charging station is the third public ChargePoint station funded by the City of Roseburg. A portion of the funding for the project came from a $25,000 Pacific Power grant, which was submitted by David Reeck, a local resident and business owner. Reeck, along with assistance from the city, submitted the grant in an effort to increase Roseburg’s attractiveness to visitors.
“Electric vehicles are much more energy-efficient than internal combustion engine vehicles and therefore the operating costs per mile is much lower,” Reeck said in the release. “Since the three chargers are free to use, visitors and electric car owners traveling on I-5 should be attracted to visit our beautiful Roseburg.”
The city matched the grant using funds from the hotel lodging taxes, which are used to promote tourism activities.
Bean Electric, contracted through the city, installed the ChargePoint station at the library. There are two additional public ChargePoint stations located in Roseburg; one at the downtown parking garage, and the other near the Umpqua Valley Arts Association building.
This project was made possible with support from Pacific Power. For more information, go to cityofroseburg.org or call 541-492-6844.
