ROSEBURG — The city of Roseburg announced Wednesday that it launched an online survey to help guide the city in determining potential regulations or restrictions the city may want to impose regarding unhoused residents.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review.

mword
mword

I filled out the survey. It only took a few minutes. It was easy except for the last question, which asks us to rate 11 different areas for camping. That's too many. I wanted to rate about half of them in last place but the survey doesn't allow that.

We need to get people off the streets, out of the parks, away from businesses and we can only do that if there are better alternatives for them.

