Coffenberry Middle School Honor Roll
MYRTLE CREEK — These are the students who made the honor roll at Coffenberry Middle School.
Eighth Grade:
4.0 GPA — Kayti Bliss, Corissa Carton, Sara Beth Cook, Camaron Cripe, Draxton Deardorff, Hope Dugas, Josey Everett, Michael Hernandez, Savahna Hopper, Eric Horton, Kyleigh James, Barbara Jones, Cameron Jones, Aiden La Grave, Korbyn Maddux, Marvin Oppelt, Lexie Pickering, Haley Twyman.
3.5-3.86 GPA — Hayden Abel, Trista Brown, Austin Conkling, Cohen Elrod, Savanna Hansen, Hunter Myhre, Madyson Pratt, Ashlynn Standley, Tanner Beckham, Drew Camp, Mollie Hagle, Kelli Hodges, Shailey Horner, Brayden Kateley, David Logan, Amara Mata, Ally McElmurry, Jack Raymond, Aiden Stuempges, Zane Wilborn, Sylis Williams, Jamie Wise, Chloe Gaddis, Cody Gilbert, Cooper Hall, Caitlyn Johnson, Tatianna McGrew, Matthew Perkins, Josephine Sampson, Gabriel Smith, Kiana Soules, Dawson Stevens, Alyssa Wilson, Sacora Woodbeck.
Seventh Grade:
4.0 GPA — Grant Berg, Ruby Brink, Emilly Gallagher, Hallee Graf, Regan Ireland, Bobby Jensen, Mason Johnson, Talen Lamm, Ava Langdon, Jocelyn Malone, Kenzie McElmurry, Olivia McGarvey, Cami Mckeun, Ashley Mueller, Jocelynn Pence, Kaedyn Pires, Jasmine Powell, Jamie Sindberg, Mariah Toogood, Mary Vargas, Maddie Walke, Adam Whetzel, Ariana Williams.
3.5-3.86 GPA — Stephanie Barrios, Kaylee Deeter, Morgan Harmon, Ethan Huntley, Natalie Inks, Hezekiah Jones, Isabelle Lowell, Sarah Martin, Thor McCoy, Hunter Messner, Rose Moodenbaugh, Lexie Morris, Kylee Pachao, Nick Rohm, Sariya Rutan, Obryan Sorensen, Izabelle Walker, Rosalin Chavez, Vander Deardorff, Nolan DeWald, Lillie Dunlap, Dylan James, Nevaeh Pearson, Liberty Simpson, Braxton Wallis, Brock Wells, Dylan Barbosa, Alyssa Bell, Kat Faas, Jeremiah Foster, Ashley White, Josiah Killian, Rocky Richardson.
Sixth Grade
4.0 GPA — Tessa Beam, Landon Carter, Cassie Cope, Trace Esterbrook, Alexis Fraser, Cooper Howard, Elliot Martin, Ezekiel Meyer, Dixie Pickering, Kiana Sinohui, Ata Spicer, Marianna Valadez, Rhett Wright.
3.5-3.86 GPA — Brayden Aguayo, Kennadi Elrod, McKayla Firestone, Jenna Gaddis, Lexi Green, Landon Hinshaw, Keatyn Hudson, Lola Jephson, Matyson Kelly, Pyper Langdon, Marley Myhre, Aiyana Padilla, Ian Speer, Kadence Austin, Mekenzie Gonzalez, Austin Haas, Braxton Hamilton, Autumn Norman, Austin Thorp, Andrew Vasquez, Daiah Cason, Cade Cleary, Tristan Mcann, Bayli Preston.
