Umpqua Community College, Douglas Education Service District and Roseburg Public Library have partnered to offer a free College in the Community series.
The lecture series kick off Sept. 19 at the Roseburg Public Library and will continue at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.
College professors and other experts will visit to teach on a range of topic.
Sept. 19 — What's Past is Prologue: Earthquakes and Tsunami in the Pacific Northwest by UCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Jason Aase.
Oct. 17 — Considering the Probabilities of Our Existence, Loneliness, and Demise by UCC Associate Professor of Science Mick Davis.
Nov. 21 — Less Drama ... Making Life Matter by UCC Nursing Instructor Cindy Steele.
Dec. 19 — UO Veterans Oral Project by University of Oregon Senior Instructor Alex Dracobly.
Jan. 15 — Jazz as Propaganda: An Exploration of the Power of Music as a Weapon in the Cold War by University of North Texas Mark Breckenridge.
Feb. 20 — The Power of Education by UCC Nursing Simulation Lesa Titus.
March 19 — Sagebrush Collaboration: How Harney County Defeated the Takeover of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge by University of Oregon Department of Geology Professor Peter Walker.
April 16 — Understanding Tides and the Tide Charts Through Interaction of Waves by UCC Mathematics Chair and Instructor Dee Winn.
May 21 — Mapping Douglas-Fir Productivity Across the Pacific Northwest by UCC Associate Professor of Forestry Jarred Saralecos.
Information: Kris Wiley, 541-492-7051.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.