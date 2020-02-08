Winston-Dillard School District is hosting an informational meeting about school safety training from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Douglas High School gymnasium.
The meeting will introduce parents and community members to new training that the school district will implement to improve safety.
A representative from Tactical Training Academy, a private firm contracted to provide the training, will give the presentation.
There will also be a briefing about the reunification process in case of an emergency.
School district staff and law enforcement personnel will be available to answer questions.
