roseburg
Constitution Day Celebration scheduled for Thursday
The John Birch Society will host a Constitution Day Celebration from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
The event will consist of three speakers addressing the importance and significance of the Constitution, constitutional balance of power and limited government and the necessity of an educated citizenry to maintain a free nation. Pocket-size Constitution booklets will be available. The event will last approximately an hour and guests should bring their own seating.
