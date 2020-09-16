roseburg

Constitution Day Celebration scheduled for Thursday

The John Birch Society will host a Constitution Day Celebration from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.

The event will consist of three speakers addressing the importance and significance of the Constitution, constitutional balance of power and limited government and the necessity of an educated citizenry to maintain a free nation. Pocket-size Constitution booklets will be available. The event will last approximately an hour and guests should bring their own seating.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.