Cooling center open Friday and Saturday in Roseburg The News-Review Sep 7, 2022 The Roseburg Senior Center will open a cooling center Friday and Saturday to offer shelter from the heatwave.A City of Roseburg release said the building at 1614 SE Stephens Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, with lunch and dinner being served.The facility will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, with brunch and dinner available. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 90s to lower 100s on both of those days.The cooling center can still use donations of ice, water, sundries, soft snacks and easy-to-chew fresh fruit and socks and underwear for all sizes — for women and men.Volunteers are also needed.Visit the Roseburg Senior Center Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/roseburgseniorcenter.
