County COVID-19 cases drop by 24 percent The News-Review Dec 28, 2022

DOUGLAS COUNTY — COVID-19 cases in Douglas County dropped by 24% for the week ending on Wednesday.

Information from the Douglas Public Health Network said 74 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past seven days. That compares with 97 cases from the week before.

DPHN Public Information Officer Vanessa Becker said one COVID-19-related death was reported in the past week. Becker said it was a woman who was in her 80s.

According to Becker, hospitalizations related to the virus have been pretty steady, ranging from 12 to 15. On Wednesday, 15 residents were hospitalized related to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began in January 2020, 451 county residents have died related to the virus, while 25,527 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Information: douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
