The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported four new cases of positive coronavirus test results, bringing the county’s total to 229 positive cases as of noon Saturday.
At present, six Douglas County residents are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, one of which is being cared for outside the area. The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported that 38 residents are currently in isolation.
The Oregon Health Authority Saturday reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 32,581 positive or presumptive cases.
Four new deaths raised Oregon’s toll to 546 residents succumbing to the coronavirus. Two people in their mid-70s passed away in Marion County, both with underlying health conditions. An 84-year-old Washington County woman passed just two days after testing positive, and a 44-year-old woman from Malheur County tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Sept. 25.
Malheur County, located in southeastern Oregon along the Idaho border, has reported 23 deaths due to COVID-19, currently the fifth-highest death toll among Oregon counties.
(2) comments
Douglas County Commissioners have published numerous press releases, emails, Facebook posts and website blurbs patting themselves on the back for their fine handling of coronavirus in Douglas County. Consider these facts and judge for yourself whether our County Commissioners deserve congratulations.
There are 19 counties in Oregon that have fewer coronavirus deaths than Douglas County. 12 of those 19 counties have a greater population than Douglas County. 11 of those 19 Counties have 0 deaths. Six of those 19 counties with 0 coronavirus deaths have a greater population than Douglas County. Polk is the only county in Oregon with less population than Douglas County that has more coronavirus deaths than Douglas County.
There are 15 counties in Oregon that have fewer coronavirus cases than Douglas County. 9 of those counties have a greater population than Douglas County. Wheeler County is the only Oregon County with 0 cases.
Oregon removed from the Massachusetts travel order’s low-risk list.
https://www.wwlp.com/news/massachusetts/oregon-removed-from-the-massachusetts-travel-orders-low-risk-list/
