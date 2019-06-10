Umpqua Community College received a $7,400 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to help support students who are seeking a General Education Diploma.
The money will be used to help reduce the out-of-pocket costs for GED course tuition, practice tests and testing fees for up to 100 students.
UCC expected nearly 400 students will be served by the Adult Basic Skills program this year. According to UCC, 68% of those studying for a GED are unemployed or underemployed and 44% receive public assistance.
On average it costs a student $196 to complete their GED courses and pass their tests. UCC has more than doubled the state average with a 34% completion rate.
"In order to maintain this type of success in our community, our students need supporters who can help remove financial barriers," said Monique Reinwald, UCC's assessment an tracking coordinator, in a press release. "We are so grateful for the Cow Creek Foundation for seeing the value in financially investing in these students."
An award presentation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. June 26 at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
