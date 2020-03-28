A Roseburg woman was killed early Saturday morning when the driver of a car she was in apparently lost control and rolled down an embankment.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:
Savannah Jean Nardli, 22, was a passenger in a 1986 Honda Civic being driven by Andrew Joseph Clements, 22, also of Roseburg. At 12:09 a.m., 911 dispatchers were notified of an injury roll-over crash on public lands managed by the BLM off of road 26-7-33.0. This is an area generally referred to as Long's Ranch.
Deputies arrived on the scene and learned that Clements was driving the Civic about 20 mph on a gravel road when the car left the roadway and rolled about 150 feet down an embankment. Both Clements and Nardli were ejected from the car.
Paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts on Nardli, which were ultimately unsuccessful. Clements suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation. He was later released from the hospital and taken into custody for DUII.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or by email at dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance Service, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, Oregon State Police and the Winston Police Department.
Next of kin has been notified.
