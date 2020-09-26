The Archie Creek and Thielsen wildfires were at 64% and 69% containment, respectively, as of Saturday afternoon, fire officials reported.
As of Saturday, the Archie Creek Fire is at 131,642 acres, with slightly more than 1,000 personnel assigned to the blaze. Near Diamond Lake, the Thielsen Fire was at 9,971 acres with 489 personnel.
Officials were still working to get a stronghold on both fires before a high-pressure system off the Pacific Ocean was set to arrive late Saturday, eventually pushing Umpqua Valley temperatures near 90 degrees by midweek.
Minimal fire activity on the Archie Creek Fire has allowed mop-up operations to push deeper into the fire’s perimeter. Favorable weather has been a key component in increased containment.
“Creeping and smoldering is the theme, and it will continue to be for a while,” Southern Area Red Team fire behavior analyst Greg Titus said in the Saturday morning report.
As conditions subside on the Archie Creek Fire, the Southern Area Red Team will also assume command of the Thielsen Fire, relieving the Southern Area Gold Team which has managed the blaze near Diamond Lake since Sept. 11.
Across Oregon, more than 1 million acres have burned as a result of this season’s wildfires, nearly double the state’s 10-year average of 577,000 acres per year.
The largest of those blazes are the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, which eventually burned together and have covered nearly 400,000 acres. While the Beachie Creek Fire (193,000 acres) was at 52% containment as of Saturday, Lionshead (204,340 acres) had reached 28% containment as firefighters battle difficult terrain in the Mount Jefferson wilderness area.
Just north of the Beachie Creek Fire, the Riverside Fire has burned 138,000 acres, while the Holiday Farm fire east of Eugene has torched 173,000 acres.
