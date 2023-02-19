Days Creek Charter School announces second quarter honor roll WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Feb 19, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DAYS CREEK — The following students made the second quarter honor roll at Days Creek Charter School. Sixth grade3.5-3.99 GPA — Roland Bollman, Emma Lindsey, Boe McNeelySeventh grade4.0 GPA — Shiloh Geiger3.5-3.99 GPA — Tanner Angle, Maggie Brown, KC HoffmanEighth grade3.5-3.99 GPA — Skyler Gore, Natalia Harris, Kendall Knight Ninth grade4.0 GPA — Mariah Gallagher, Ruby Geiger, Andrew Sawyer3.5-3.99 GPA — Natalie Inks, Trenton Ladd, Thor McCoy10th grader3.5-3.99 GPA — Jana Ewing, Cassady Jenkins, Asael Parra11th grade4.0 GPA — Wyatt Geiger, Gracie Stone3.5-3.99 GPA — Kate Clifton, Riley Crume, John Davis, McKenzie Park, Kayshia Richey Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Update: All lanes on Interstate 5 reopens near Exit 124 following overturned semi-truck Roseburg gets green light to create trails at Sunshine Park Wyden, colleagues demand answers from Kroger Death Notices for February 16, 2023 Roseburg man arrested on assault charges after fight Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sports on TV for Monday, February 20 Sports on TV for Monday, February 20 NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Dolly Mauldin Thomas Hornsby
