Days Creek Dollars for Scholars has announced scholarships will be awarded to Shannon Baas, Isiah Boling, Isaac Haswell and Moriah Michaels.
Baas will receive a $1,500 general scholarship and the Agnes Duncan Memorial Community Service Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Baas will be attending Umpqua Community College in the fall where the plans to major in biology.
Boling received a $1,500 general scholarship and $1,000 from the John B. Smith Memorial Scholarship. Boling hopes to each a bachelors degree in nursing, but will start his college education at UCC in the fall.
Haswell has been awarded $1,500 in the general scholarship and $2,500 in the Bud Porter Memorial Scholarship. Haswell was the class salutatorian and will be attending Southern Oregon University in the fall to obtain a nursing degree.
Valedictorian Michaels also received the $1,500 general scholarship and the $2,500 Bud Porter Memorial Scholarship. She was also awarded the $1,000 Kelley Scholarship and the $500 Lois Michaels Memorial Scholarship. Michaels will attend the University of Idaho in the fall to become an agriculture communications specialist.
