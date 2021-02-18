A 78-year-old Days Creek man was found dead in his pickup after apparently veering into the South Umpqua River on Tuesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatch received a call that a pickup had left the road and was partially submerged in the river.
Deputies arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Ferguson Lane to find a 2000 Toyota Tacoma which appeared to have rolled down a steep embankment before stopping in the river.
The driver, John Albert Boone, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The report stated Boone did not appear to be wearing a seat belt.
