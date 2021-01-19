Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who was allegedly menacing a couple in the Milo area Sunday afternoon.
Raymond Gene Hickey, 25, of Riddle, is alleged to have been breaking into various shops and abandoned residences along Tiller-Trail Highway before he was reported to police for attacking a male and female on a tractor, stealing mail and tearing down a fence.
When deputies arrived on scene, Hickey was located on the ground in front of a residence, where he was held at taser point. It took three deputies to take Hickey into custody.
One of the victims, Shane Benedict, 58, of Milo, was reportedly bleeding from his head after being hit by a rock he said was thrown by Hickey while he was operating a tractor.
Hickey was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, mail theft, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief. Hickey also had an outstanding warrant from Douglas County Circuit Court relating to a June arrest which included multiple charges.
Yikes, no idea how he got that wound on his head but can we suppose for a moment that it knocked any sense into him where none existed before? Notice how Mr. Benedict took care of the issue before deputies arrived and did so without a gun. Betcha lunch there's a great story there.
