Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of animal abuse after responding to a disturbance in northwest Roseburg on Wednesday morning.
Deputies were called to investigate a woman who, according to an eyewitness, was reportedly chasing cars in the 3000 block of Northwest Joseph Street, between the National Guard Armory and Willamette Graystone just west of Highway 99 North.
Investigating deputies reported hearing screaming coming from a camper, and found Andrea Kytola, 41, of Roseburg, biting on the ear of a black Labrador retriever. Deputies were able to free the dog from Kytola, but had difficulty placing the woman in handcuffs.
Kytola was eventually taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree animal abuse, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
