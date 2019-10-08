Taxpayers who requested the six-month filing extension should complete their tax returns and file on or before the Oct. 15 deadline. Convenient electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available.
Filing electronically is easy and the most accurate way to file taxes. There are a variety of electronic filing options, including having tax returns prepared at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly site, purchasing commercial software or choosing a tax professional.
About 15 million taxpayers filed for an extension this year. Although Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, some may have more time. They include:
Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone. They typically have six months after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due.
Taxpayers in federally-declared disaster areas who already had valid extensions. For details, see the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.
Extension filers don’t have to wait until Oct. 15 to file. Taxpayers who did not request an extension and have yet to file a 2018 tax return can generally avoid additional penalties and interest by filing the return as soon as possible and paying any taxes owed.
For more information call the IRS at 800-829-1040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.