DeWaine Jackson honored by Oregon Hunters Association HANNAH SEIBOLD The News-Review Hannah Seibold Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OREGON — The Oregon Hunters Association honored DeWaine Jackson this month with its Conservationist of the Year Award for his dedication and involvement. Jackson, an OHA Umpqua chapter member, supervised and facilitated the following project for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in 2022: Black-tailed deer density estimation in western Oregon.Black-tailed deer winter range use in southern Oregon.Forest carnivore occupancy in the southern Cascades.Columbian white-tailed deer survival and habitat use.Effects of nutrition on behavior and fawn survival of black tailed-deer.Elk survival and habitat use in western Oregon.Vital demographic estimates and survey design for black-tailed deer in Oregon.Post-fire wildlife recovery in western Oregon.Effects of habitat selection on black-tailed deer survival.Recipients of state-level aware are selected from 10,000 Oregon Hunters Association members, with 26 active chapters. Hannah Seibold is a reporter at The News-Review. She can be reached at hseibold@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Award Hunting Hannah Seibold Author email Follow Hannah Seibold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Wellspring, Music on the Half Shell struggle with co-existence Where can the unhoused camp in public? New city ordinance explained Miss Douglas County reflects on Miss Oregon competition Jennifer Marie Ireland Court's decision blow to timber industry Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Danish Results Danish Standings Friday's Transactions Power at the gas pump: Oregon lets drivers fuel their own cars, lifting decades-old self-serve ban FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open Par Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.