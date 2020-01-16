Douglas County Farm Bureau will be awarding five $1,000 scholarship for next school year to students pursuing agriculture or forestry education or children or grandchildren of voting Douglas County Farm Bureau members.
Applicants must be Douglas County high school graduates, high school students who will graduate in 2020, or students enrolled in a higher education institution. Applications are due March 15.
Winners will be chosen based on merit, initiative and demonstration of interest in forestry or agriculture. Past recipients are eligible to reapply.
For more information and application requests, call 541-825-3760.
