Oregon State University Extension Service is inviting all fifth graders in Douglas County to participate in the Forestry Tour, which will be held April 1, 2 and 3 at the Glide Educational Forest.
The annual tour introduces students to forest management, forest products, tree identification, wildfire, fisheries, fire and archaeology.
Individual stations are set up for the students to het hands-on experience and interactive instruction.
The event is provided at no cost.
Information: 541-672-4461.
