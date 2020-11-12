Douglas County Sheriff’s Office creates Christmas contest
Children under the age of 16 are asked to help the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in creating a Christmas card.
Douglas County residents 15 or younger can submit an original drawing until Nov. 30 to be featured on the official Christmas card.
The theme for the card is “A Sheriff’s Office Christmas” and submissions will need to come with an entry form signed by a parent or guardian.
Forms can be found on www.dcso.com/contest and submissions must be emailed to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us or dropped off at the 1036 S.E. Douglas Ave. Suite 210 in Roseburg by 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
The winner will be selected by the Sheriff’s Office staff and will be judged on originality, creativity and concept.
