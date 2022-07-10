Local students make Oregon State University honor roll
Oregon State University released its Spring 2022 academic honor roll, which includes a number of Douglas County students.
In total, more than 7,150 students earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for at least 12 credit hours to make the list.
honor roll students from douglas county:Camas Valley — Shelby D. Grove, Junior, Kinesiology.
Days Creek — Steven A. Dahlman, Senior, History; Colton Fuller, Senior, Forestry.
Elkton — Jayce T. Clevenger, Freshman, General Engineering; Wesley T. Meador, Sophomore, Political Science; Grace M. Whitley, Senior, History.
Myrtle Creek — Eva Graham, Senior, Natural Resources.
Oakland — Andrea N. Bean, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Owen Cherry, Senior, Biology; Elizabeth Kenagy, Junior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Carly H. Sherman, Junior, Psychology; Hayley M. Whightsil, Junior, Liberal Studies.
Reedsport — Elsa M. Frakes, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies.
Riddle — Lane A. Marsh, Freshman, Tourism, Rec, & Adventure Lead.
Roseburg — Christian Andino, Junior, Horticulture; Lucas R. Ball, Senior, Computer Science; Kaitlyn N. Barrett, Senior, Music Studies; Brody T. Black, Senior, Business Administration; Emily Blum, Junior, Animal Sciences; Justine E. Bringhurst, Senior, Geology; Hannah N. Bryan, Junior, Psychology; Miriam Childers, Junior, General Engineering; Chante H. Combs, Junior, Psychology; Jayden S. Dukes, Senior, Art; Jayden W. Fong, Junior, Computer Science; Liam K. Gombart, Senior, Computer Science; Maddison L. Gwaltney, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jacob W. Hastings, Sophomore, Computer Science; Isabelle G. Hervey, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Bailey B. Hibbert, Senior, Music Studies; Daniel C. Hunter, Senior, Nuclear Engineering; Tucker S. Jinkins, Senior, Natural Resources; Colin J. Koyle, Junior, Animal Sciences; Cassandra M. Ladd, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Ashlynn M. Lehne, Senior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Jacob N. Mauro, Senior, Natural Resources; Erin R. Mendelson, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Charles A. Mican, Sophomore, Sociology; Moriah D. Nielsen, Junior, Animal Sciences; Boone D. Olson, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Steen K. Olson, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Jace M. Palmer, Sophomore, General Engineering; Brighid A. Rickman, Senior, Psychology; Maria E. Robelo, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Isaac A. Salchenberg, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Christopher T. Willis, Senior, Forestry; Colby J. Wilson, Senior, Management; Brandon M. Young, Senior, Mathematics.
Sutherlin — Madison M. Bright, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Hannah Horvath, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Grace Matteo, Junior, Business Administration; Jacob C. Merrifield, Junior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Teressa C. Morris, Senior, Psychology; Raichel M. Wolfe, Senior, Biology.
Umpqua — Madeline G. Gibbs, Senior, Anthropology; Justin K. Helgren, Senior, Forestry; Brynn M. Holmes, Senior, Psychology.
Wilbur — Gourav K. Kaushal, Senior, Finance; Erika M. Winters Heilmann, Post Baccalaureate, Horticulture.
Winchester — John T. Dauterman, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Lydia A. Griffin, Sophomore, Biology; Brooklyn N. Remington, Senior, Biology; Peter J. Stevens, Junior, Chemical Engineering.
Winston — Ashley Wene, Senior, Psychology.
Yoncalla — Spencer D. Falk, Senior, Chemical Engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.