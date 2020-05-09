CORVALLIS — Oregon State University released its winter term honor roll students.
A total of 1,910 students earned a 4.0 GPA and another 5,529 students earned a 3.5 of better GPA during the term to make the listing. To be considered for honor roll, students must have at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Here are Douglas County students who made the honor roll:
Camas Valley — Weston L. Tilton, Senior, Forest Engineering.
Drain — Brandon T. Rundell, Junior, BioHealth Sciences.
Elkton — Grace M. Whitley, Freshman, History.
Glide — Nehemiah J. Dunnavant, Freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Neosha E. Hubbs, Sophomore, Zoology; Piper R. Kaul, Junior, Anthropology; Madeleine G. McArthur, Senior, Zoology.
Idleyld Park — Rebekah L. Huckaby, Senior, Biology.
Myrtle Creek — Jessica I. Kalebaugh, Junior, Business Administration.
Oakland — Hunter G. Hartman, Senior, Kinesiology; Nicole Leatherwood, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Ethan J. Martin, Junior, Psychology; Emily J. Nix, Sophomore, Agricultural Sciences.
Reedsport — Jamie N. Harrison, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences.
Roseburg — Ashley A. Backen, Senior, Forestry; Sarah N. Blum, Senior, Psychology; Darren J. Bringhurst, Senior, Human Development and Family Science; Wade N. Christensen, Senior, Forestry; Kevin B. Coalwell, Junior, Digital Communication Arts; Ashley R. Davin, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Liam K. Gombart, Sophomore, Elect & Computer Engineering; Corey J. Groshong, Senior, Civil Engineering; Kevin V. Hansberger, Junior, History; Skyler M. Har, Junior, General Engineering; Emma M. Jaworski, Senior, Natural Resources; Michelle Mai, Junior, Public Health; Maria E. Robelo, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jacob T. Wilson, Sophomore, Accountancy; Viviana M. Young, Junior, Biology; Westanna L. Adams, Senior, Animal Sciences; Lucas R. Ball, Senior, University Exploratory Studies; Stefan R. Ball, Senior, Mechanical Engineering; Kaitlyn N. Barrett, Sophomore, Music; Michael H. Bober, Sophomore, Mathematics; Justine E. Bringhurst, Junior, Kinesiology; Tyler R. Cole, Senior, Computer Science; Paris M. Coleman, Sophomore, Natural Resources; Chante H. Combs, Freshman, Psychology; Nicole M. Cox, Junior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology; Bailey A. Daniels, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Wyatt A. Deck, Senior, Computer Science; Alexis M. Dettrich, Senior, BioHealth Sciences; Jessica A. Duarte, Senior, Natural Resources; Kaleigh Forrest, Senior, Psychology; Hanna E. Girod, Senior, Renewable Materials; Matthew S. Glassman, Senior, Kinesiology; Emma K. Gottfried, Senior, Kinesiology; George V. Graham, Junior, Art; Joel Graham, Senior, Kinesiology; Olivia D. Greene, Senior, Psychology; Bailey B. Hibbert, Junior, Music; Eric V. Hoang, Junior, Computer Science; Adrianna M. Hollman, Senior, Kinesiology; Erin E. Jackson, Senior, Rangeland Sciences;Susan E. Jarvis, Junior, Geography & Geospatial Science; Jeffrey T. Kowalczyk, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science; Nathan J. Kusler, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Hayden A. Lent, Senior, Kinesiology; Jacob S. Lightcap, Senior, Civil Engineering; Kourtney L. Lomica, Senior, Kinesiology; Emily A. Lozano, Junior, Public Health; Evelyn J. McCue, Sophomore, Mathematics; Erin R. Mendelson, Sophomore, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Ethan W. Mendelson, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Laurel S. Mendelson, Sophomore, Biology; Alexandria M. Mignola, Junior, Human Development and Family Science; Hope M. Mounts, Junior, Art; Parker E. Okonek, Senior, Computer Science; Suzanne E. Pence, Junior, Biology; Fallon N. Peters, Senior, Industrial Engineering; Dominic O. Randall, Sophomore, Mathematics; Cheyanne L. Rico, Senior, Natural Resources; Sarah E. Royce, Senior, Civil Engineering; Shane C. Sabins, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Isaac A. Salchenberg, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Danielle R. Sanchez, Senior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Jerred L. Scheive, Post Baccalaureate, Economics; Erik Scheleen, Post Baccalaureate, Chemistry; Eric T. Stauder, Senior, Natural Resources; Ethan R. Tew, Sophomore, Pre-Mechanical Engineering; Lily F. Wheaton, Senior, Rangeland Sciences.
Sutherlin — Cassidy M. Leatherwood, Junior, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Joseph C. Matteo, Senior, Natural Resources; Brayden J. Burdett, Sophomore, Kinesiology; Connor L. Gowey, Senior, Forestry; Ethan Harris, Senior, Forestry; Serena S. Swanson, Junior, Art; Hannah L. Swearingen, Senior, Kinesiology; Savannah J. Willis, Senior, Kinesiology.
Tenmile — Marina R. Fowler, Senior, Zoology.
Umpqua — Madeline G. Gibbs, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Brynn M. Holmes, Sophomore, Psychology; Emma R. Gibbs, Senior, Kinesiology.
Winchester — Jenna L. Smith, Junior, Psychology; Emily C. Walker, Senior, Music.
Winston — Isaiah M. Vara, Senior, Digital Communication Arts.
Yoncalla — Jacob T. Macgregor, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Megan L. Simons, Senior, Animal Sciences.
