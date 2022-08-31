Douglas County's Labor Day holiday closures SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Douglas County Commissioners would like to remind citizens that the following county government offices will be closed to the public Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday:Douglas County CourthouseDouglas County Justice BuildingDouglas County FairgroundsDouglas County MuseumDouglas County Courthouse Annex in ReedsportTransfer stationsLandfillAll External Douglas County government offices The following are excluded from the county's holiday closures:Umpqua River Lighthouse and Coastal History Museum, normal business hours.Douglas County Sheriff's office, including 911 communicationsWildfire response will continue regardless of the holiday closures. Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sam Temple Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Four Dollar General stores closed by Douglas County officials, one reopens Parking headache becomes a migraine in downtown Roseburg Donella Fugate Janeva Hodgson, Caleb Hodgson and Kiya Speckman State Bar seeking 'emergency suspension' of Sutherlin attorney TOP JOBS News Review Carriers ORENCO Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Deadly bird flu returns to Midwest earlier than expected Spright Partners with StrixDrones to Initiate First Commercial Drone Delivery Mailbox System ... Roseburg sets record-high temperature Roseburg library hosts presentation on Nickel Mountain Performance Systems Integration Adds Four New Acquisitions in 2022
