Douglas Education Service District and Roseburg Public Library are working together to host a five-part series on mental health starting in February.
The community education series is open to the public and speakers welcome questions from the audience.
Each session will provide outreach resources and information. A session will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month until June, in the Deer Creek Room at the library.
Sessions:
Feb. 13 — Douglas Education Service District Nurse Barb Hofford will host "Ending the Silence" a presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness on how to recognize signs of mental health concerns and suicide and what you can do to help.
March 12 — Celeste Huffaker, Douglas Education Service District behavior support, will present "Trauma Basic & Resilience" an overview of understanding impact of trauma on the brain, body and health. This will also include the importance of self-care and building resilience.
April 9 — Candy Kirby from ADAPT will present on recognize substance abuse in teens and how to access services.
May 14 —Ryan Melton, clinical director of the Early Assessment and Support Alliance Center for Excellence, will share early warning signs of schizophrenia and the most effective interventions that may prevent the onset and effects of the condition.
June 11 — Douglas Education Service District Director of Behavioral Health Alison Hinson and Compass Behavioral Health Youth and Family Team Supervisor Angel Reeves will preset on how to coordinate your child's school to access services to support mental health needs during the school day.
Information: 541-492-7051 or library@cityofroseburg.org.
