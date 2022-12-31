Douglas Electric Cooperative expects all power in county to be restored Saturday WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Repair crews with Douglas Electric Cooperative work along Flournoy Valley Road near Melrose during Tuesday’s winter storm. Will Geschke/News-Review photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas Electric Cooperative issued its final update Friday night after Tuesday's winter storm that left over 2,000 customers without power.The utility company expects that the remaining 26 outages, located in Tenmile Lake, Lower Smith River, Umpqua and Melrose, would likely be resolved on Saturday as weather conditions calmed down.At the height of the storm, the utility company said its crews worked multiple 16-hour shifts to bring back power, and that difficult conditions meant the process would take days. By Saturday morning, Douglas Electric Cooperative's website showed nine customers in Douglas County that remained without power. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Electric Cooperative Storm Company Commerce Meteorology Electricity Winter Power Update Outage Weather Conditions Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Sutherlin School District is Hiring! Most Popular Controversial leadership change shakes Roseburg Senior Center Oregon’s national park enters into annual pass agreement Aaron Donald Auer Unhoused couple mourns loss of their dog, allegedly run over by a police officer One year in, Hastings Village becomes a model to address homelessness Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Radford 69, Presbyterian 51 RADFORD 69, PRESBYTERIAN 51 Women's Top 25 Fared GEORGIA SOUTHERN 73, COASTAL CAROLINA 64 LONGWOOD 67, CAMPBELL 42
