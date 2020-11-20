Anyone interested in becoming a kindergarten through 12th grade teacher can get more information during a Zoom meeting from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 1.
Registration is required for the event hosted by Douglas Education Service District. The registration form can be found at https://bit.ly/2IHs5wu.
“Despite the pandemic, we want to remind people that teaching remains a viable and needed career. We have an exciting evening planned that includes college representatives from three universities and one community college who are passionate about the teaching profession. Our intention is to equip attendees with an actionable plan,” says Holly Hill, Douglas Education Service District Human Resources Director.
Representatives from George Fox University, Grand Canyon University, Western Oregon University and Umpqua Community College will be at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.