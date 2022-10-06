Douglas ESD Safe Routes to School is hosting Walk & Roll event SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas Education Service District is hosting a walk and roll to school day Oct. 12, encouraging students to walk, bike and roll to school.The event is geared to students in kindergarten through 12th grade and their families. All participants should follow safety guidelines. To register, go to bit.ly/WalkRollOct22.Participants can win prizes and will be notified by Oct. 14. Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas Education Service Route School Education Guideline Esd Event District Participant Sanne Godfrey Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man cited after falling asleep atop canvas tent Ghosts of Roseburg brought to life during new tour This Week in Obituaries Downtown parking debate continues to spin in Roseburg Death Notices for September 30, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News OneDigital’s Phil Currie Among Featured Presenters at 2022 PLANADVISER National Conference Portland Agency Undnyable Creates ‘Pizza Poetry’ to Get People Hungry for MOD Pizza Glide Fire to host annual fundraiser Oct. 15-16 Douglas ESD Safe Routes to School is hosting Walk & Roll event Amacher Park closed Monday, Tuesday
