The Douglas Education Service District Education Services Department is kicking off a new leadership opportunity for area youth ages 14-21.
Called the Youth Design Institute, the project allows youth to “express their voices and create positive changes within our community. Youth will decide what’s important and mentors will provide skill-building and relational support.”
According to the press release, the first step in starting the project is creating a Youth Advisory Crew. The department will begin by holding a virtual planning session at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 for adults interested in becoming allies or mentors, and an information session for interested youth at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. Registration is available at bit.ly/3AExdGx. Access information will be provided upon registration.
Participating youth will have the opportunity to earn up to $50 during the Oct. 23 session and continued participation could earn up to $200 for participating in the Youth Design Institute via a series of in-person or virtual planning sessions through the fall and winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.